REBusinessOnline

Greystone Provides $11M Fannie Mae Loan to Refinance Multifamily Property in Oakland Park, Florida

Posted on by in Florida, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast

Oakwood Apartments

Built in 1971, Oakwood Apartments is a garden-style apartment community.

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. — Greystone has provided an $11.1 million Fannie Mae Delegated Underwriting and Servicing (DUS) loan to refinance Oakwood Apartments, a 124-unit multifamily property in Oakland Park. Kyle Jemtrud of Greystone originated the loan on behalf of 61-34 Madison Real Estate LLC. The nonrecourse loan carries a 15-year term and a 30-year amortization period, as well as a fixed interest rate and a 55 percent loan-to-value ratio.

Built in 1971, Oakwood Apartments is a garden-style apartment community with four buildings featuring one- and two-bedroom units. Community amenities include an onsite pool and laundry facilities.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
Apr
14
Webinar: What’s Ahead For Seniors Housing Staff, Leaders and HR: A Study on 2022 Business Priorities
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  