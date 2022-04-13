Greystone Provides $11M Fannie Mae Loan to Refinance Multifamily Property in Oakland Park, Florida

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. — Greystone has provided an $11.1 million Fannie Mae Delegated Underwriting and Servicing (DUS) loan to refinance Oakwood Apartments, a 124-unit multifamily property in Oakland Park. Kyle Jemtrud of Greystone originated the loan on behalf of 61-34 Madison Real Estate LLC. The nonrecourse loan carries a 15-year term and a 30-year amortization period, as well as a fixed interest rate and a 55 percent loan-to-value ratio.

Built in 1971, Oakwood Apartments is a garden-style apartment community with four buildings featuring one- and two-bedroom units. Community amenities include an onsite pool and laundry facilities.