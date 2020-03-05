Greystone Provides $12.1M Fannie Mae Loan for Refinancing of Multifamily Property in Chicago

Posted on by in Illinois, Loans, Midwest, Multifamily

Germain House features 36 units.

CHICAGO — Greystone has provided a $12.1 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of Germain House in Chicago’s River West neighborhood. The building was converted from office space to 36 apartment units in 2018. Amenities include a fitness center, clubhouse, pool, bike room and rooftop deck. Clint Darby of Greystone originated the 10-year loan with four years of interest-only payments and a 30-year amortization. The permanent loan represents an exit from construction financing. The borrower was 925 Chicago Investment Partners LLC.