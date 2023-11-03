Friday, November 3, 2023
Greystone Provides $12.2M Loan for Refinancing of Northern New Jersey Apartments

by Taylor Williams

BOONTON, N.J. — Greystone has provided a $12.2 million bridge loan for the refinancing of Packard Lofts Apartments, a 65-unit multifamily complex located in the Northern New Jersey community of Boonton. The property was originally constructed in the 1880s and was used as a warehouse and distribution center for Packard Car Co. in the 1950s before being converted to residential use in 2019. Packard Lofts Apartments offers a fitness center and onsite parking, and 12 units are reserved as affordable housing. Eliav Dan of Greystone originated the financing on behalf on the undisclosed borrower.

