Greystone Provides $12.7M Acquisition Loan for Metro Dallas Skilled Nursing Facility

ROCKWALL, TEXAS — Greystone has provided a $12.7 million bridge loan for the acquisition of Highland Meadows Health & Rehab, a 120-bed skilled nursing facility in Rockwall, an eastern suburb of Dallas. The property offers private and semi-private residential units, as well as a salon and a library. D.J. Elefant of Greystone originated the nonrecourse, interest-only loan, which carries a 24-month term with one 12-month extension option. Helios Healthcare Advisors arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, HACO Properties Inc.