Normandy Real Estate acquired Fulbrix Apartments for $170 million.
Greystone Provides $120M Acquisition Loan for Chicago Apartment Tower

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Greystone has provided a $120 million Fannie Mae loan for the acquisition of Fulbrix Apartments in Chicago’s Fulton Market. The 27-story apartment tower features 375 units at 160 N. Elizabeth St. Eric Rosenstock and Jesse Yodice of Greystone originated the financing on behalf of the borrower, Normandy Real Estate. The loan features a 10-year term with seven years of interest-only payments. The $170 million purchase marked Chicago’s largest multifamily sales transaction since 2023, according to Greystone.

