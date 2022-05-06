Greystone Provides $129.5M Fannie Mae Refinancing for Spire San Diego Apartment Tower

Posted on by in California, Loans, Multifamily, Western

SAN DIEGO — Greystone has provided a $129.5 million Fannie Mae Delegated Underwriting Services loan for the refinancing of Spire San Diego, a multifamily community located on Island Avenue in San Diego.

Matt Stevens of Greystone originated the fixed-rate loan for the borrower, Pinnacle Parkside Development US LP, with James Dick and Jay Dick of Kidder Mathews acting as correspondent.

Built in 2014, the 45-story Spire San Diego features 472 apartments and is part of a residential and commercial complex with a 484-unit sister property, Pinnacle on Park. Spire offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units, a fitness center, swimming pool, game room, yoga room, screening room, residents lounge and outdoor grilling area.