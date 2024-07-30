Greystone Provides $14.5M Agency Loan for 700 Riverchase Apartments in Hoover, Alabama

HOOVER, ALA. — Greystone has provided a $14.5 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of 700 Riverchase, a 216-unit apartment community located in the Birmingham suburb of Hoover.

The non-recourse loan features a five-year term, fixed interest rate, interest-only payments for the full term and a 30-year amortization schedule. Rob Meehan of Greystone originated the financing, and HKS Capital Partners acted as correspondent. The borrower was not disclosed.

Built in 1983, 700 Riverchase is a garden-style multifamily community with one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities include a fitness center, laundry facilities, swimming pool, outdoor grill center, dog park, playground and a pickleball court.