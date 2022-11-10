Greystone Provides $14.9M Bridge Loan for Acquisition of Multifamily Property in Ann Arbor

Posted on by in Loans, Michigan, Midwest, Multifamily

Lynden Parke Apartments is a 154-unit property built in 2002.

ANN ARBOR, MICH. — Greystone has provided a $14.9 million bridge loan for the acquisition of Lynden Parke Apartments in Ann Arbor. The 154-unit, garden-style multifamily property was constructed in 2002. Reuben Dolny and Jason Yuen of Greystone structured the loan on behalf of the borrower, Cape Sierra Capital. The loan features a two-year term with one 12-month extension option, enabling the borrower to complete the acquisition and fund capital improvements while Greystone works to secure permanent agency financing as part of its bridge-to-agency platform.