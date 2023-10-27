Friday, October 27, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
CaliforniaLoansMultifamilyWestern

Greystone Provides $15.1M in Financing for University Village Apartment Property in Hayward, California

by Amy Works

HAYWARD, CALIF. — Greystone has provided a $15.1 million Fannie Mae Delegated Underwriting & Servicing (DUS) loan to refinance a multifamily community in the Bay Area city of Hayward. Tim Thompson of Greystone originated the financing for the borrower, WSB University Village LLC.

Constructed in 1964, University Village features 68 one- and two-bedroom apartments, on-site parking, laundry facilities and a fitness center.

The nonrecourse, fixed-rate loan features a 10-year term with five years of interest-only payments. In addition to refinancing, the loan proceeds will enable the borrower to continue with ongoing property maintenance.

You may also like

CBRE Secures Construction Financing for Whole Foods-Anchored Development...

Opus Group Delivers 104-Unit Helmsman Apartments in Downtown...

Berkadia Arranges $26M Refinancing for Dual-Branded Hotel in...

Opus, Balboa Complete 255-Unit Luxury Apartment Complex in...

Barings Real Estate Receives $115M Loan for The...

NAI Greywolf Negotiates $9.3M Sale of Apartment Community...

Mag Mile Capital Arranges $5.7M in Financing for...

IPA Negotiates $35.5M Sale of Terramonte at Foothill...

Lowe, Centennial Open 309-Unit Paloma Apartments at MainPlace...