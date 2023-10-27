Greystone Provides $15.1M in Financing for University Village Apartment Property in Hayward, California

HAYWARD, CALIF. — Greystone has provided a $15.1 million Fannie Mae Delegated Underwriting & Servicing (DUS) loan to refinance a multifamily community in the Bay Area city of Hayward. Tim Thompson of Greystone originated the financing for the borrower, WSB University Village LLC.

Constructed in 1964, University Village features 68 one- and two-bedroom apartments, on-site parking, laundry facilities and a fitness center.

The nonrecourse, fixed-rate loan features a 10-year term with five years of interest-only payments. In addition to refinancing, the loan proceeds will enable the borrower to continue with ongoing property maintenance.