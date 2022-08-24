Greystone Provides $15.3M Agency Loan for Refinancing of Multifamily Asset in Fall River, Massachusetts
FALL RIVER, MASS. — Greystone has provided a $15.3 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of a historic, 103-unit multifamily asset in Fall River, located near the Massachusetts-Rhode Island border. Commonwealth Landing was originally built in the 1880s as a cotton mill and was converted into a multifamily complex with one-, two- and three-bedroom units in 2016. Shana Daby of Greystone originated the fixed-rate, nonrecourse loan, which features three years of interest-only payments, on behalf of the borrower, an entity doing business as Mechanics Mill Two LLC. Michael Corso of Kingston Capital provided debt advisory services.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.