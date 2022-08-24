REBusinessOnline

Greystone Provides $15.3M Agency Loan for Refinancing of Multifamily Asset in Fall River, Massachusetts

FALL RIVER, MASS. — Greystone has provided a $15.3 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of a historic, 103-unit multifamily asset in Fall River, located near the Massachusetts-Rhode Island border. Commonwealth Landing was originally built in the 1880s as a cotton mill and was converted into a multifamily complex with one-, two- and three-bedroom units in 2016. Shana Daby of Greystone originated the fixed-rate, nonrecourse loan, which features three years of interest-only payments, on behalf of the borrower, an entity doing business as Mechanics Mill Two LLC. Michael Corso of Kingston Capital provided debt advisory services.

