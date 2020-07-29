REBusinessOnline

Greystone Provides $15.3M Fannie Mae Loan for Refinancing of Multifamily Asset in New Jersey

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

Kingsrow-Apartments-Lindenwold-New-Jersey

Kingsrow Apartment Homes in Lindenwold, New Jersey, totals 208 units. The property was built in 1971.

LINDENWOLD, N.J. — Greystone has provided a $15.3 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of Kingsrow Apartment Homes, a 208-unit multifamily community in Lindenwold, a suburb of Philadelphia. The garden-style property was built in 1971 and features one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, picnic areas and onsite laundry facilities. Dan Sacks of Greystone provided the loan, which carried a 12-year term, 30-year amortization schedule and three years of interest-only payments. Jack Miller of Platinum Capital Group placed the loan on behalf of the borrower, Goldcrest Properties.

