Greystone Provides $15.3M in HUD-Insured Financing for Connecticut Multifamily Portfolio

NEW BRITAIN, MERIDEN AND MIDDLETOWN, CONN. — Greystone has provided multiple HUD-insured loans totaling $15.3 million for the refinancing of a portfolio of three multifamily properties totaling 278 units in Connecticut. The properties are located in New Britain, Meriden and Middletown. Each of the nonrecourse loans carries a fixed interest rate and 35-year terms and amortization schedules. Leor Dimant of Greystone originated the financing packages on behalf of the undisclosed borrower, which will use a portion of the proceeds to continue ongoing improvements.