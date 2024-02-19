Monday, February 19, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
LoansMultifamilyTexas

Greystone Provides $15.4M in Bridge Financing for North Texas Multifamily Portfolio

by Taylor Williams

SHERMAN AND DENISON, TEXAS — Greystone has provided $15.4 million in bridge-to-agency financing for a portfolio of three multifamily properties totaling 189 units in North Texas. One of the properties is located in Sherman, and the other two are located in Denison. All were built in the 1960s and 1970s. The interest-only loan carries a two-year term with two six-month extension options. Lance Wright of Greystone originated the financing on behalf of the borrower, an undisclosed, Texas-based family office. Duke Stone of Churchill Capital acted as correspondent on the deal.

You may also like

Report: Z Modular Nears Completion of $62M Multifamily...

JLL Arranges Sale of 411,460 SF Industrial Facility...

Legacy Partners, Resmark Underway on 134-Unit Build-to-Rent Project...

Total Specialty Services Signs 13,000 SF Industrial Lease...

Fantini & Gorga Arranges $3.3M Bridge Loan for...

Sanford Health Plans 330-Unit Continuing Care Retirement Community...

SLIB Brokers Sale of 53-Unit Assisted Living Community...

Berkadia Arranges $44.5M Refinancing for Fountains of Fair...

Family Operator Purchases 32-Unit Stratford Square Apartments in...