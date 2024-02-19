Greystone Provides $15.4M in Bridge Financing for North Texas Multifamily Portfolio

SHERMAN AND DENISON, TEXAS — Greystone has provided $15.4 million in bridge-to-agency financing for a portfolio of three multifamily properties totaling 189 units in North Texas. One of the properties is located in Sherman, and the other two are located in Denison. All were built in the 1960s and 1970s. The interest-only loan carries a two-year term with two six-month extension options. Lance Wright of Greystone originated the financing on behalf of the borrower, an undisclosed, Texas-based family office. Duke Stone of Churchill Capital acted as correspondent on the deal.