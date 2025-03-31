Greystone Provides $15.4M Refinancing for Multifamily Portfolio in Illinois, Wisconsin

ANTIOCH, ILL. AND LAKE GENEVA, WIS. — Greystone has provided two Fannie Mae loans totaling $15.4 million for the refinancing of a 253-unit multifamily portfolio in Illinois and Wisconsin. Each of the two garden-style properties received a $7.7 million loan. Geneva Meadows Apartments is a 108-unit community in Lake Geneva, Wis., and Antioch Manor Apartments is a 145-unit property in Antioch, Ill. Kyle Jemtrud and Wilson Molitor of Greystone originated the nonrecourse loans, which feature fixed interest rates, seven-year terms, 30-year amortization schedules and interest-only payments for the entire term of the loan.