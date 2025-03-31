Monday, March 31, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Pictured is Geneva Meadows Apartments in Lake Geneva, Wis.
IllinoisLoansMidwestMultifamilyWisconsin

Greystone Provides $15.4M Refinancing for Multifamily Portfolio in Illinois, Wisconsin

by Kristin Harlow

ANTIOCH, ILL. AND LAKE GENEVA, WIS. — Greystone has provided two Fannie Mae loans totaling $15.4 million for the refinancing of a 253-unit multifamily portfolio in Illinois and Wisconsin. Each of the two garden-style properties received a $7.7 million loan. Geneva Meadows Apartments is a 108-unit community in Lake Geneva, Wis., and Antioch Manor Apartments is a 145-unit property in Antioch, Ill. Kyle Jemtrud and Wilson Molitor of Greystone originated the nonrecourse loans, which feature fixed interest rates, seven-year terms, 30-year amortization schedules and interest-only payments for the entire term of the loan.

You may also like

Friedman Brokers $16.9M Sale of Apartment Community in...

BHI Provides $35M Construction Loan for Jersey City...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $9M Sale of Grocery...

Huff, Niehaus & Associates Negotiates Sale of 111-Room...

AXIS 360 Brokers Sale of Growing Grounds Garden...

TCB, Pine Street Inn Complete 202-Unit Affordable Housing...

Premier, Garden Begin Leasing 162-Unit Apartment Complex in...

Lynd Group Secures $132.5M Refinancing for Villas at...

Joint Venture to Develop 250-Unit Build-to-Rent Community in...