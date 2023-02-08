REBusinessOnline

Greystone Provides $15.7M Acquisition Loan for Indianapolis Multifamily Community

Trails at Lakeside was built in 1989.

INDIANAPOLIS — Greystone has provided a $15.7 million Freddie Mac loan for the acquisition of Trails at Lakeside in Indianapolis. Constructed in 1989, the 208-unit multifamily property is a garden-style community with six buildings. Miryan Reinitz-Kops of Greystone originated the fixed-rate loan, which features a 12-year term, 30-year amortization schedule and three years of interest-only payments. Loan proceeds enable the borrower to make improvements in addition to the acquisition. Capodagli Property Co. was the borrower.





