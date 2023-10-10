Tuesday, October 10, 2023
100-Prospect-St.-Stamford
The multifamily property at 100 Prospect St. in Stamford was originally built as an office complex between 1977 and 1981.
Greystone Provides $15M HUD-Insured Loan for Refinancing of Multifamily Property in Stamford, Connecticut

by Taylor Williams

STAMFORD, CONN. — Greystone has provided a $15 million HUD-insured loan for the refinancing of a 94-unit multifamily property in Stamford, located in southern coastal Connecticut. The property at 100 Prospect St. was originally built as an office complex between 1977 and 1981 and converted to residential use in 2008. Amenities include a fitness center and a rooftop terrace. Lori DiMartino of Greystone originated the fixed-rate financing, which retires an existing bridge loan that was used to acquire the property. The borrower was not disclosed.

