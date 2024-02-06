Greystone Provides $16.1M in Agency Financing for Multifamily Properties in Smith County, Texas

LINDALE AND WHITEHOUSE, TEXAS — Greystone has provided four Fannie Mae loans totaling $16.1 million for a quartet of multifamily properties in Smith County, located roughly midway between Dallas and Shreveport, La. The properties are located in Lindale and Whitehouse, both of which are part of the Tyler metro area, and total 136 units. Stella Plotkin of Greystone originated the nonrecourse loans, all of which were structured with 10-year terms, fixed interest rates and 30-year amortization schedules. The borrower(s) was not disclosed.