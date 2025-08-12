Tuesday, August 12, 2025
The Core at Station Yards in Ronkokoma, New York, consists of 388 apartments and 83,500 square feet of office and retail space. The property was built in 2024.
Greystone Provides $166.2M Agency Permanent Loan for Mixed-Use Property on Long Island

by Taylor Williams

RONKOKOMA, N.Y. — Greystone has provided a $166.2 million Freddie Mac permanent loan for The Core at Station Yards, a mixed-use property in Ronkokoma, located on Long Island. The Core at Station Yards, which is situated within the 2 million-square-foot Station Yards development, comprises 388 apartments and roughly 83,500 square feet of retail and office space. Drew Fletcher, Jesse Kopecky and Bryan Grover of Greystone originated the financing on behalf of the borrower, a partnership between TRITEC Real Estate Co. and The Olayan Group. The loan was structured with a 10-year term and a fixed interest rate.

