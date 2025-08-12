Greystone Provides $166.2M Agency Permanent Loan for Mixed-Use Property on Long Island

RONKOKOMA, N.Y. — Greystone has provided a $166.2 million Freddie Mac permanent loan for The Core at Station Yards, a mixed-use property in Ronkokoma, located on Long Island. The Core at Station Yards, which is situated within the 2 million-square-foot Station Yards development, comprises 388 apartments and roughly 83,500 square feet of retail and office space. Drew Fletcher, Jesse Kopecky and Bryan Grover of Greystone originated the financing on behalf of the borrower, a partnership between TRITEC Real Estate Co. and The Olayan Group. The loan was structured with a 10-year term and a fixed interest rate.