Greystone Provides $167M Financing for Affordable Housing Tower Development in Miami

MIAMI — Greystone has provided a loan package totaling $167 million for the construction of Gallery at Lummus Parc, an affordable housing high-rise development located at 395 N.W. 1st St. in Miami. The borrower is locally based Related Urban Development Group, an affordable housing subsidiary of Related Group.

Greg Voyentzie and Jay Reed of Greystone Real Estate Capital (GREC) and Jason Kaye of Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (GHI), along with Jeff Englund and Pharrah Jackson of Greystone, facilitated the financing. GHI is providing $80 million in construction financing through a joint venture with BlackRock Impact Opportunities Fund; GREC is providing $27.1 million in 4 percent low-income housing tax credit (LIHTC) equity; and Greystone provided a $60.1 million fixed-rate Freddie Mac loan that is expected to repay the construction financing upon conversion in conjunction with the LIHTC equity.

Approximately 83 percent of the residences at Gallery at Lummus Park will be subject to income and/or rent restrictions, with affordability levels ranging from 20 to 100 percent of the area median income (AMI). The financing structure also incorporates project-based rental assistance, including 51 project-based voucher units and six RAD-assisted units.

Gallery at Lummus Parc will comprise 257 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, as well as a five-level parking garage, coworking spaces, a health club, club room, rooftop pool and deck, pickleball court and an outdoor fitness area.