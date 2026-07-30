Greystone Provides $16M Agency Loan for Refinancing of Long Island Multifamily Property

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. — Greystone has provided a $16 million Fannie Mae DUS (Delegated & Underwriting Servicing) loan for the refinancing of Coventry Village, a 94-unit multifamily property in the Long Island community of Central Islip. Built in 1975 and renovated in 2011, Coventry Village is a two-building, garden-style complex that offers one- and two-bedroom units. Robert Meehan of Greystone originated the five-year, nonrecourse loan, which carries a fixed interest rate, on behalf of the undisclosed owner.