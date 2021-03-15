Greystone Provides $17.2M Acquisition Loan for Apartment Community Near Detroit

HARRISON CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MICH. — Greystone has provided a $17.2 million Freddie Mac loan for the acquisition of The Shores of Lake St. Clair in Harrison Charter Township, just northeast of Detroit. The garden-style apartment community spans 13 buildings with 222 units. The complex was originally built in 1968. Amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center, pool, sports court and playground. Dan Sacks of Greystone originated the loan on behalf of Lightstone. The fixed-rate loan features a 10-year term and a 30-year amortization schedule with five years of interest-only payments. In addition to the acquisition, loan proceeds will be used for capital expenditures and property renovations.