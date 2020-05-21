REBusinessOnline

Greystone Provides $17.8M Refinancing Loan for Apartment Complex Near Atlanta

Posted on by in Georgia, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast

Communal amenities at Cambridge Faire Apartment Homes in Fairburn, Ga., include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, sports courts, dog park and a car wash area.

FAIRBURN, GA. — Greystone has provided a $17.8 million Fannie Mae refinancing loan for Cambridge Faire Apartment Homes in Fairburn. The 12-year loan features two years of interest-only payments and a 30-year amortization schedule. The undisclosed borrower will use the funds to further upgrade the community. The 208-unit property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Communal amenities include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, sports courts, dog park and a car wash area. The asset, which was built in 2001, is situated at 900 Meadow Glen Parkway, 21 miles southwest of downtown Atlanta. Keith Hires of Greystone originated the loan on behalf of the borrower.

