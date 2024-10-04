Greystone Provides $18.2M Acquisition Loan for Chicago Multifamily Property

CHICAGO — Greystone has provided an $18.2 million Fannie Mae loan for the acquisition of Cornelia-Stratford in Chicago. Originally constructed in 1927, the 139-unit multifamily property features studio, one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units. Amenities include bike storage, laundry facilities and a tenant lounge. Clint Darby and Andrew Remenschneider of Greystone originated the nonrecourse loan, which features a fixed interest rate, 15-year term and five years of interest-only payments. The borrower was undisclosed.