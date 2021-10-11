REBusinessOnline

Greystone Provides $18.2M Refinancing for Multifamily Property in Lanham, Maryland

Lilly Garden

Built in 1965, Lilly Gardens features 42 one-bedroom units; 25 one-bedroom units with a den; 68 two-bedroom units; and seven three-bedroom units.

LANHAM, MD. — Greystone has provided an $18.2 million Fannie Mae loan to refinance Lilly Gardens, a 142-unit multifamily community in Lanham. Cullen O’Grady of Greystone originated the 10-year, non-recourse loan.

Built in 1965, Lilly Gardens features 42 one-bedroom units; 25 one-bedroom units with a den; 68 two-bedroom units; and seven three-bedroom units. Apartments include a garbage disposal, hardwood floors, air conditioning, patio/balcony and free gas heat/cooking. Community amenities include an onsite leasing office, parking, playground, swimming pool and eight common laundry areas. The property was 99 percent occupied at the time of refinancing.

Located at 6828 Riverdale Road across 6.2 acres, the apartment property is located about 10 miles from Washington, D.C. The property is also three miles from the University of Maryland and 24.2 miles from Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

Greystone sourced the transaction through Marc Tropp of Eastern Union Funding. The undisclosed borrower is a Maryland-based private investor and repeat Fannie Mae, Eastern Union and Greystone client.

