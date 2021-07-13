REBusinessOnline

Greystone Provides $18.3M HUD-Insured Loan for Refinancing of Multifamily Property in North Dakota

Posted on by in Loans, Midwest, Multifamily, North Dakota

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Greystone has provided an $18.3 million HUD 223(f) loan for the refinancing of Aspen Lofts Apartments in Grand Forks. Built in 2016, the 150-unit multifamily property offers studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center, game room, dog park and picnic area. Adam Yitzhaky and Ilan Bassali of Greystone originated the loan on behalf of the borrower, Northridge Group. The 35-year loan is fully amortizing and features a fixed interest rate. Loan proceeds will also be used ongoing maintenance.

