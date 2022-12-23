Greystone Provides $18.6M Acquisition Loan for Multifamily Property in Metro Kansas City

Posted on by in Loans, Midwest, Missouri, Multifamily

Originally built in the 1980s, the garden-style community features one- and two-bedroom units.

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Greystone has provided an $18.6 million Freddie Mac loan for the acquisition of a 200-unit multifamily property located outside of Kansas City. Originally built in the 1980s, the garden-style community features one- and two-bedroom units. Adam Lipkin of Greystone originated the loan, which features a fixed interest rate, 10-year term, 30-year amortization schedule and five years of interest-only payments. The borrower and name of the property were not provided.