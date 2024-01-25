Greystone Provides $18.6M Agency Loan for Keystone Apartments in Fayetteville, North Carolina

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Greystone has provided an $18.6 million Freddie Mac loan for the refinancing of Keystone Apartments, a 202-unit multifamily property in Fayetteville, about 64 miles south of Raleigh. Justin Hechler of Greystone originated the nonrecourse, fixed-rate loan on behalf of the borrowers, Magma Equities and Prudent Growth Partners. The financing was underwritten with a five-year term, two years of interest-only payments and a 30-year amortization schedule. Built in 1974, Keystone Apartments features one- and two-bedroom units, as well as a clubhouse, fitness center, swimming pool and a dog park.