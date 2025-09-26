Friday, September 26, 2025
Greystone Provides $19.8M Agency Refinancing for Build-to-Rent Property in McKinney, Texas

by Taylor Williams

MCKINNEY, TEXAS — Greystone has provided a $19.8 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of Legacy on Rockhill, a 128-unit build-to-rent property in McKinney, located north of Dallas. Built on 13.2 acres in 2023, Legacy on Rockhill offers one-, two- and three-bedroom single-family and duplex-style homes with private backyards. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, dog park and a bocce ball court. John Sloot of Greystone originated the debt. The borrower was not disclosed. The property was 94 percent occupied at closing.

