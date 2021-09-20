Greystone Provides $20.1M Fannie Mae Loan for Affordable Housing Purchase in California

CHICO, CALIF. — Greystone has provided a $20.1 million Fannie Mae DUS loan for the acquisition of Cedar Village Apartments, an affordable multifamily property in Chico. Scott Wallace of Greystone originated the loan for the undisclosed borrower.

Built in 1979, Cedar Village Apartments features 10 two-story buildings offering a total of 116 apartments in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Community amenities include a laundry room, playground and business center. Cedar Village Apartments is a section 8 HAP property.

The loan carries a 15-year term at a fixed rate with a 35-year amortization schedule.