REBusinessOnline

Greystone Provides $20.1M Fannie Mae Loan for Affordable Housing Purchase in California

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, California, Loans, Multifamily, Western

CHICO, CALIF. — Greystone has provided a $20.1 million Fannie Mae DUS loan for the acquisition of Cedar Village Apartments, an affordable multifamily property in Chico. Scott Wallace of Greystone originated the loan for the undisclosed borrower.

Built in 1979, Cedar Village Apartments features 10 two-story buildings offering a total of 116 apartments in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Community amenities include a laundry room, playground and business center. Cedar Village Apartments is a section 8 HAP property.

The loan carries a 15-year term at a fixed rate with a 35-year amortization schedule.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
22
Webinar: Seniors Housing — Using Technology to Reduce Operational Costs & Enhance the Resident Experience
Sep
28
Webinar: Seniors Housing Valuation Outlook — Fundamental Marketplace Drivers in Today’s Environment
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews