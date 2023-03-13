REBusinessOnline

Greystone Provides $20.3M in Fannie Mae Financing for Patriot Pointe Apartments in North Ogden, Utah

Patriot Pointe Apartments, an 87-unit multifamily property in North Ogden, Utah, was built in 2020 and features one- to three-bedroom units.

NORTH OGDEN, UTAH — Greystone has provided $20.3 million Fannie Mae Delegated Underwriting & Servicing (DUS) Green Rewards loan to refinance Patriot Pointe Apartments, an 87-unit multifamily property in North Ogden.

Patriot Pointe Apartments was built in 2020 and features one- to three-bedroom units. The nonrecourse, fixed-rate financing carries a 10-year term and 30-year amortization, with full-term interest-only payments.

The property achieved a Fannie Mae Green Globes certification for its energy upgrades. Loan proceeds enabled the borrower to monetize a portion of the equity in the property.





