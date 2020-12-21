Greystone Provides $20.6M Agency Acquisition Loan for Multifamily Asset in Bensalem, Pennsylvania

BENSALEM, PA. — Greystone has provided a $20.6 million Freddie Mac acquisition loan for Grandview Gardens, a 226-unit multifamily property located in the Lehigh Valley city of Bensalem that was originally built in 1965. Dan Sacks of Greystone originated the floating-rate loan, which features a 10-year term and 30-year amortization schedule with four years of interest-only payments. Jack Miller of Platinum Capital Group arranged the loan on behalf of an undisclosed borrower.