Greystone Provides $20M Agency Loan for Refinancing of Philadelphia Apartment Building

by Taylor Williams

PHILADELPHIA — Greystone has provided a $20 million Freddie Mac loan for the refinancing of Ray Philly, a 110-unit apartment building in the city’s South Kensington area. The newly constructed building houses studio, one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a fitness center, rooftop garden and a coworking lounge with a kitchen. Steven Vainer of Greystone originated the loan, which carries a five-year term, fixed interest rate and a 30-year amortization schedule. The borrower is a partnership between Ray, a family office that specializes in multifamily development, and Six Acre Capital.

