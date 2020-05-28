Greystone Provides $20M Freddie Mac Loan to Refinance Multifamily Property in Springfield, New Jersey

The Cove at Springfield Apartments is located at 118 Victory Rd.

SPRINGFIELD, N.J. — Greystone has provided a $20 million Freddie Mac loan to refinance The Cove at Springfield Apartments, a multifamily property in Springfield, a western suburb of New York City. The loan carries a seven-year term with a 30-year amortization schedule and interest-only payments for the first two years. Located at 118 Victory Rd., The Cove at Springfield Apartments is a garden-style community that features 91 units with one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans and amenities such as a clubhouse and a fitness center. Dan Sacks of Greystone originated the loan.