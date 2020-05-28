REBusinessOnline

Greystone Provides $20M Freddie Mac Loan to Refinance Multifamily Property in Springfield, New Jersey

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

the-cove-nj

The Cove at Springfield Apartments is located at 118 Victory Rd.

SPRINGFIELD, N.J. — Greystone has provided a $20 million Freddie Mac loan to refinance The Cove at Springfield Apartments, a multifamily property in Springfield, a western suburb of New York City. The loan carries a seven-year term with a 30-year amortization schedule and interest-only payments for the first two years. Located at 118 Victory Rd., The Cove at Springfield Apartments is a garden-style community that features 91 units with one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans and amenities such as a clubhouse and a fitness center. Dan Sacks of Greystone originated the loan.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Watch On Demand:
Webinar: California Retail Reboot — How Will California’s Retail and Restaurant Sector Recover Post-Coronavirus?
Webinar: Seniors Housing Marketing and Sales During the Pandemic and Beyond
Webinar: COVID-19 Impact on Seniors Housing Market Valuation
Webinar: Atlanta Retail Reboot
Webinar: Texas Retail Reboot
Conferences
There are no upcoming events at this time.

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  