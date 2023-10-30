Monday, October 30, 2023
Greystone Provides $21.6M Agency Refinancing for Affordable Housing Complex in Carteret, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

CARTERET, N.J. — Greystone has provided a $21.6 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of Roosevelt Village Apartments, a 101-unit affordable housing complex in the Central New Jersey community of Carteret. Built in 1969, the complex consists of 10 buildings on a 5.2-acre site that house one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Specific income restrictions were not disclosed. The nonrecourse, fixed-rate loan was structured with a 10-year term, 35-year amortization schedule and seven years of interest-only payments. Ryan Harkins of Greystone originated the financing on behalf of the borrower, Tryko Partners.

