REBusinessOnline

Greystone Provides $22.5M Refinancing for Assisted Living Facility in Anchorage, Alaska

Posted on by in Alaska, Loans, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Western

ANCHORAGE, ALASKA — Greystone has provided a $22.5 million bridge loan to refinance Aspen Creek Senior Living, an assisted living facility in Anchorage. Stella Plotkin of Greystone originated the loan on behalf of the borrower, Spring Creek Holdings.

The floating-rate, interest-only bridge financing features a 24-month term with two six-month extension options, with the intention to transition to permanent HUD-insured financing. The financing retires the existing loan from the property’s initial construction and enables the borrower to continue with ongoing renovations, including the completion of the secured memory care wing.

Completed in 2019, Aspen Creek Senior Living features 96 beds, with 21 designated for memory care residents.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews