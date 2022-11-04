REBusinessOnline

Greystone Provides $22.6M HUD-Insured Loan for Refinancing of Michigan Multifamily Property

Aria of Shelby is a newly built townhome rental community with 96 units in Shelby Township.

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, MICH. — Greystone has provided a $22.6 million HUD-insured 223(f) loan for the refinancing of Aria of Shelby in Michigan. The 96-unit multifamily property is located in Shelby Township, a northern suburb of Detroit. The newly built townhome community features two- and three-bedroom floor units across 18 buildings.

Lisa Fischman of Greystone originated the loan on behalf of the borrower, an entity doing business as Aria of Shelby LLC. The fixed-rate loan features a 35-year term and a 35-year amortization. The borrower was also able to secure green certification through the National Green Building Standard, leading to a heavily reduced mortgage insurance premium. In addition to refinancing, loan proceeds enable the borrower to monetize a portion of the equity in the property.

