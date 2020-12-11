Greystone Provides $22.9M HUD-Insured Loan for Refinancing of Multifamily Asset in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

GARLAND, TEXAS — Greystone has provided a $22.9 million HUD loan for the refinancing of Carriage Homes on the Lake, a 147-unit multifamily asset located in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Garland. Built in 2015, the property consists of 15 three-story buildings housing one- and two-bedroom units. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, business center, clubhouse and outdoor picnic areas. Eric Rosenstock, Paul Smyth and Cary Williams of Greystone originated the loan, which carries a fixed interest rate and a 39-year term and amortization schedule, through HUD’s 223(a)(7) program. The borrower was Bridgeview Multifamily.