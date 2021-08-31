Greystone Provides $22M Acquisition Loan for Indianapolis Apartment Community

Wildwood Village Apartments includes 324 units across 33 buildings.

INDIANAPOLIS — Greystone has provided a $22 million Fannie Mae loan for the acquisition of Wildwood Village Apartments in Indianapolis. The garden-style apartment community includes 324 units across 33 buildings. Amenities include a clubhouse, business center, fitness center, pool, sports court and dog park. Dan Sacks of Greystone originated the 12-year loan, which features a 30-year amortization schedule, a fixed interest rate and five years of interest-only payments. An entity doing business as Cyclone Wildwood 324 LLC was the borrower.