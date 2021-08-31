REBusinessOnline

Greystone Provides $22M Acquisition Loan for Indianapolis Apartment Community

Posted on by in Indiana, Loans, Midwest, Multifamily

Wildwood Village Apartments includes 324 units across 33 buildings.

INDIANAPOLIS — Greystone has provided a $22 million Fannie Mae loan for the acquisition of Wildwood Village Apartments in Indianapolis. The garden-style apartment community includes 324 units across 33 buildings. Amenities include a clubhouse, business center, fitness center, pool, sports court and dog park. Dan Sacks of Greystone originated the 12-year loan, which features a 30-year amortization schedule, a fixed interest rate and five years of interest-only payments. An entity doing business as Cyclone Wildwood 324 LLC was the borrower.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews