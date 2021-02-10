REBusinessOnline

Greystone Provides $23.8M HUD-Insured Loan for Refinancing of Seniors Housing Asset in Elkhart, Indiana

The newly expanded Hubbard Hill features 220 units.

ELKHART, IND. — Greystone has provided a $23.8 million HUD-insured loan for the refinancing of a newly expanded, 220-unit seniors housing and healthcare campus in Elkhart. Lisa Fischman of Greystone originated the loan on behalf of nonprofit Hubbard Hill Retirement Community. Located on 70 acres, Hubbard Hill offers independent living, assisted living, long-term skilled nursing and short-term rehab as well as the Living Wisdom Center for Dementia. The 232/223(a)(7) loan refinances the skilled nursing, assisted living and memory care portion of the campus. The loan carries a 30-year term with a fixed interest rate.

