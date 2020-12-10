REBusinessOnline

Greystone Provides $23.8M HUD Refinancing for Courville Assisted Living Portfolio in New Hampshire

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, New Hampshire, Northeast, Seniors Housing

MANCHESTER, BEDFORD AND NASHUA, N.H. — Greystone has provided $23.8 million in HUD-insured loans to refinance a trio of assisted living facilities in New Hampshire. The communities include Courville at Manchester in Manchester, Courville at Carlyle Place in Bedford and Courville Nashua & Aynsley in Nashua. Lisa Fischman of Greystone originated the interest rate reduction (IRR) transaction. The IRR reduces the interest rate on an existing HUD-insured loan, maintaining the existing maturity and loan amount. The borrower and owner was The Courville Company.

