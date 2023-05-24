Greystone Provides $24.1M HUD-Insured Loan for Metro Charlotte Apartment Community

HICKORY, N.C. — Greystone has provided a $24.1 million HUD 223(f) loan for the refinancing of Argyle Place Apartments, a 216-unit multifamily community located in the Charlotte suburb of Hickory. Lisa Fischman of Greystone originated the loan on behalf of the borrower, Pressly Development Co. The HUD-insured loan carries a 35-year term and amortization schedule along with a low, fixed interest rate. In addition to refinancing, loan proceeds enable Pressly Development to make renovations to Argyle Place and fund new construction projects. The property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units that were originally constructed in 1987 and 2001 and renovated in 2018.