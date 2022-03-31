REBusinessOnline

Greystone Provides $24.8M Agency Refinancing for Seniors Housing Community on Cape Cod

Posted on by in Loans, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast, Seniors Housing

MASHPEE, MASS. — Greystone has provided a $24.8 million Freddie Mac Optigo loan for the refinancing of a 70-unit seniors housing property in Mashpee, a town on Cape Cod. Built in 2018, Laurentide at Mashpee Commons includes studio, one- and two-bedroom units and offers assisted living and memory care services. Approximately 10 percent of the units are designated as affordable housing by the Cape Cod Housing Authority. Shailini Nehra of Greystone arranged the transaction on behalf of the owner-operator, Northbridge Cos. The fixed-rate, nonrecourse loan carries a 10-year term and 30-year amortization schedule.

Featured Properties  