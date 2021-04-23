REBusinessOnline

Greystone Provides $24.9M HUD-Insured Loan for Refinancing of Skilled Nursing Facility in Yonkers

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, New York, Northeast, Seniors Housing

YONKERS, N.Y. — Greystone has provided a $24.9 million HUD-insured loan for the refinancing of Adira at Riverside, a 120-bed skilled nursing facility in Yonkers, located north of New York City. Built in 2000, the property offers short-term rehabilitation, occupational, physical and speech therapy services, as well as amputee rehab, wound care, neuro-rehabilitation, certified cardiopulmonary rehabilitation, long-term skilled nursing care, dedicated Alzheimer’s and dementia care services. Fred Levine of Greystone originated the financing. Shia Fishman of Capital Stack Advisors arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, L&A RE Acquisition LLC.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
May
12
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews