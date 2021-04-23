Greystone Provides $24.9M HUD-Insured Loan for Refinancing of Skilled Nursing Facility in Yonkers

YONKERS, N.Y. — Greystone has provided a $24.9 million HUD-insured loan for the refinancing of Adira at Riverside, a 120-bed skilled nursing facility in Yonkers, located north of New York City. Built in 2000, the property offers short-term rehabilitation, occupational, physical and speech therapy services, as well as amputee rehab, wound care, neuro-rehabilitation, certified cardiopulmonary rehabilitation, long-term skilled nursing care, dedicated Alzheimer’s and dementia care services. Fred Levine of Greystone originated the financing. Shia Fishman of Capital Stack Advisors arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, L&A RE Acquisition LLC.