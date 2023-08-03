Thursday, August 3, 2023
Netherbay-at-Bay-Shore
The design behind the conversion of the former Gulden family homestead into a seniors housing complex is intended to preserve the character of the 1800s mansion and estate ground.
DevelopmentLoansMultifamilyNew YorkNortheastSeniors Housing

Greystone Provides $25.2M HUD-Insured Loan for Seniors Housing Conversion on Long Island

by Taylor Williams

BAY SHORE, N.Y. — Greystone has provided a $25.2 million HUD-insured loan for a project in the Long Island community of Bay Shore that will convert the original homestead of the Gulden family, a major mustard manufacturer, into a seniors housing community. Netherbay at Bay Shore, which bears the name of the estate, will feature 72 assisted living and memory care community units. Amenities will include communal dining and lounging areas, an outdoor garden and walking area and a pavilion for outdoor entertainment. Meridian Senior Living will operate the community, which will be constructed by Racanelli Construction. Lisa Fischman of Greystone originated the construction-to-permanent financing on behalf of the developers, Charles Ferraro and Nicholas Racanelli.

