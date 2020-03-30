REBusinessOnline

Greystone Provides $25.3M HUD Construction Loan for Multifamily Community in Youngsville, Louisiana

Posted on by in Development, Loans, Louisiana, Multifamily, Southeast

YOUNGSVILLE, LA. — Greystone has provided a $25.3 million HUD 221(d)(4) loan for the construction of Sugar Mill Villas Apartments, a planned 164-unit multifamily community in Youngsville. The non-recourse, fixed-rate loan will fund 85 percent of the project. The loan will automatically convert to a 40-year, fully amortizing permanent loan upon stabilization. The community will be situated at 1931 Chemin Metairie Parkway, within the master-planned Sugar Mill Pond neighborhood. Sugar Mill Villas will also be located near the Youngsville Sports Complex, a $20 million, 70-acre development. A timeline for construction of Sugar Mill Villas was not disclosed. The borrower was also not disclosed.

