Greystone Provides $25M Agency Acquisition Loan for Multifamily Asset in New Castle, Delaware

NEW CASTLE, DEL. — Greystone has provided a $25 million Fannie Mae acquisition loan for The Garrison, a 120-unit multifamily property in New Castle, located south of Wilmington. The property was built in 2019. Dan Sacks of Greystone originated the nonrecourse loan, which was structured with a fixed interest rate, 12-year term and a 30-year amortization schedule. Jack Miller of Platinum Capital Group arranged the debt on behalf of the borrower, Goldcrest Management.

