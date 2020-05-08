Greystone Provides $26.2M Refinancing for Multifamily Asset in Michigan

REBusinessOnline

NEW HUDSON, MICH. — Greystone Real Estate Advisors has provided a $26.2 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of Pendleton Park Apartments in New Hudson, about 10 miles west of Novi. Built in 2001, the 240-unit multifamily property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans as well as two-story, loft-style units. Amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center, theater, pool, outdoor kitchen and tennis courts. Cary Belovicz of Greystone sourced the deal while Clint Darby of Greystone originated the financing. The borrower was undisclosed.

