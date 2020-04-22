REBusinessOnline

Greystone Provides $26.6M Fannie Mae Refinancing Loan for Multifamily Property in Newark, Delaware

Posted on by in Delaware, Loans, Multifamily, Northeast

NEWARK, DEL. — Greystone has provided a $26.6 million Fannie Mae refinancing loan for Liberty Square, a 297-unit multifamily property in Newark, Delaware,, located approximately 45 miles southwest of Philadelphia. The loan carries a 10-year term with a 30-year amortization schedule, as well as interest-only payments for the first three years. Liberty Square is a garden-style apartment community with amenities including a pool, playground, tennis court and laundry facilities. Dan Sacks of Greystone originated the debt.

