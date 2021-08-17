Greystone Provides $27.6M HUD-Insured Loan for Refinancing of Metro Houston Apartments

Willowbend Apartments in Humble totals 228 units.

HUMBLE, TEXAS ­— Greystone has provided a $27.6 million HUD-insured loan for the refinancing of Willowbend Apartments, a 228-unit multifamily complex located in the northern Houston suburb of Humble. Built in 2016, the 10-building property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, business center, pet park and an outdoor kitchen with grilling areas. Eric Rosenstock of Greystone originated the financing, which was structured with a fixed interest rate and a 35-year term and amortization schedule, through HUD’s 223(f) program on behalf of the borrower, Partin Properties LLC.