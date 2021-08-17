REBusinessOnline

Greystone Provides $27.6M HUD-Insured Loan for Refinancing of Metro Houston Apartments

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

Willowbend-Apartments-Humble

Willowbend Apartments in Humble totals 228 units.

HUMBLE, TEXAS ­— Greystone has provided a $27.6 million HUD-insured loan for the refinancing of Willowbend Apartments, a 228-unit multifamily complex located in the northern Houston suburb of Humble. Built in 2016, the 10-building property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, business center, pet park and an outdoor kitchen with grilling areas. Eric Rosenstock of Greystone originated the financing, which was structured with a fixed interest rate and a 35-year term and amortization schedule, through HUD’s 223(f) program on behalf of the borrower, Partin Properties LLC.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews