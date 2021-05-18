Greystone Provides $27.8M HUD-Insured Loan for Refinancing of Seniors Housing Property in Southfield, Michigan

Solaire Apartments features 383 units for residents age 62 and older.

SOUTHFIELD, MICH. — Greystone has provided a $27.8 million HUD-insured loan for the refinancing of Solaire Apartments in Southfield. The 383-unit seniors housing property was built in 1970. The asset features two buildings with a variety of floor plans. Amenities include a clubhouse, pool, picnic area, beauty salon, library and fitness center. Dan Sacks of Greystone originated the loan on behalf of the borrower, Loop Investments. The HUD Section 223(a)(7) loan replaces an existing FHA loan and features a lower interest rate, a 35-year term and a 40-year amortization schedule.